ಜೋಲಿಯಲ್ಲೇ ಪ್ರಸವ: ಒಡಿಶಾ ಮಹಿಳೆಯ ಹೀನಾಯ ಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಇದು!

India

Trupti Hegde

English summary

In an unfortunate incident, a pregnant woman gave birth to a dead baby girl on Aug 9th while being carried to hospital in a sling due to lack of conveyance or ambulance in Odisha's Rayagada district. The incident took place at Fakeri village under Parsali panchayat in Niyamgiri hill of Odisha's Rayagada district.