ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ ಕಲಾಂ ನಿವಾಸದಲ್ಲೇ ವಾಸ್ತವ್ಯ ಹೂಡಲಿರುವ ಪ್ರಣಬ್ ಮುಖರ್ಜಿ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

10 Rajaji Marg will be Pranab Mukherjee's new address. The 11,776 sq feet house which was occupied by late former President of India, A P J Abdul Kalam is being readied to house its newest occupant. Pranab Mukherjee steps down as President on July 25.