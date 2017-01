ಚುನಾವಣೆಗಳು ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವದ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಾಚರಣೆ: ಮೋದಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

I urge every eligible voter to exercise his or her franchise & call upon my young friends to register as voters when they turn 18.

Elections are celebrations of democracy. They communicate the will of the people, which is supreme in a democracy.

Wishing you all on National Voters’ Day. We greet the Election Commission & salute their important role in our democracy.

English summary

