ಕೊಚ್ಚಿ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ ಉದ್ಘಾಟನೆ ಸಮಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೋದಿ ಹತ್ಯೆಗೆ ಸಂಚು ರೂಪುಗೊಂಡಿತ್ತೆ?

Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 7:18 [IST]

There was an extremist threat to the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent Kerala visit where he inaugurated the Kochi Metro. This was made known by DGP T P Senkumar who justified the police action against people at Puthuvypeen. The top cop sought to justify his actions against the protesters in the backdrop of an extremist threat on the PM.