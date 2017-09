ನೀತಿ ಆಯೋಗದ 'ಮೆಂಟರ್ ಆಫ್ ಚೇಂಜ್'ಗೆ ನೀವೂ ಕೈ ಜೋಡಿಸಿ

India

Srinivasa Mata

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Mentor India is a strategic nation building initiative to engage leaders who can guide and mentor students in 900+ Atal Tinkering Labs that Atal Innovation Mission has established / is in the process of establishing across India. They are looking for leaders who can spend 1 – 2 hours every week in one or more such labs and enable students to experience, learn and practice future skills.