ಗಮನಿಸಿ ಜುಲೈ12ರಂದು ಭಾರತದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಪೆಟ್ರೋಲ್ ಬಂಕ್ ಬಂದ್

English summary

The All India Petroleum Dealers' Association (AIPDA), industry body of petrol pump owners have called for a nationwide strike on July 12, 2017 to protest against the failure of oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Baharat Petroleum to install 100 per cent automated system at the pumps and lack of transparency in the daily dynamic pricing mode.