Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Petrol price increased by Rs. 1.23/litre and Diesel by Rs. 0.89/litre pic.twitter.com/a6TCDXOL14

Story first published: Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 22:41 [IST]

English summary

India’s oil marketing companies, on Monday, hiked petrol price by Rs 1.23/litre and diesel by Rs 0.89/litre tracking global crude oil prices in the trailing fortnight.