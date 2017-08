ಕೇರಳ ಶಾಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ 105 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಹಿಂದೆಯೇ ಇತ್ತು ಋತುಚಕ್ರದ ರಜೆ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

Amidst the debate on period leave, a school in Kerala had granted this relief to girl students over 100 years back. The Government Girls School in Tripunithura, located in the erstwhile princely state of Cochin (present Ernakulam district), had in 1912 allowed students to take “period leave” during the time of their annual examination and permitted them to write it later.