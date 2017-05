ಮೋದಿ ಹತ್ಯೆಗೆ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನಿಯಿಂದ 50 ಕೋಟಿ ಸುಪಾರಿ

ವಿದೇಶಿ ದೂರವಾಣಿ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯಿಂದ ಕರೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಅನಾಮಧೇಯ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯೊಬ್ಬ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಕೊಲ್ಲಲು ಸಹಾಯ ಮಾಡಬೇಕೆಂದು ಕೋರಿದ್ದಾನೆ.

Story first published: Monday, May 22, 2017, 13:12 [IST]

English summary

Madhya Pradesh police registered a case against unknown people on Saturday after a youth in Satna district received a call from a man who allegedly offered him Rs 50 crore to join them in killing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally.