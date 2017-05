ಗೋವುಗಳಿಗೆ ಬಣ್ಣ ಹಚ್ಚುವುದು, ಪ್ರಾಣಿ ಅಲಂಕಾರ ಇನ್ನು ಅಪರಾಧ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Friday, May 26, 2017

Painting the horns of cows and bulls has been declared illegal by the Union Government. The new rules have come into force under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960. Further the rules state that use of any chemical or colour on the body parts of animals is an offence.