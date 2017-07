ಬಿಹಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಪೂರಿ ಮತ್ತು ಆಲೂ ಜತೆ ಬೆಸೆದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ - ಜೆಡಿಯು ಸಂಬಂಧ!

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The BJP leaders are coming and they will have dinner with us, Nitish Kumar said upon his return from the Governor's residence. Nitish ahd returned to 1-Anne Marg after tendering his resignation and at that time, there was no formal talk of an alliance with the BJP. Back at home, Nitish watched Lalu Prasad Yadav speak on television.