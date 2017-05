ಜಿಎಸ್ಟಿ ಎಂದರೇನು? ಇದರಿಂದ ಯಾರಿಗೆ ಪ್ರಯೋಜನ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, August 3, 2016, 13:48 [IST]

English summary

It's so often in the news these days, it's just that you cannot ignore writing about it. GST or the Goods and Services Tax is touted as one of the biggest tax reform initiatives the country would have. The GST is an indirect tax and will replace a host of taxes like excise duty, service tax and value-added tax (VAT).