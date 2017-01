ಹೆಣ್ಣು ಮಗುವಿನ ಅಸಾಧಾರಣ ಸಾಧನೆ ಗುರುತಿಸೋಣ : ಮೋದಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

It is imperative to reject discrimination against the girl child and ensure equal opportunities for the girl child.

Let us reaffirm our commitment to challenging stereotypes based on gender & promote gender sensitisation as well as gender equality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to his twitter handle and said that National Girl Child Day is a day to celebrate the exceptional achievements of the girl child, whose "excellence in many fields makes us proud".