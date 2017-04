ದೇವೇಗೌಡ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ ಒಮರ್, ಕೆರಳಿದ ಸಿಟಿ ರವಿ

ಪರ್ವೇಜ್ ಮುಷರಫ್ ಗೆ ಎಚ್ ಡಿ ದೇವೇಗೌಡರನ್ನು ಹೋಲಿಸಿದ ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದ ಮಾಜಿ ಸಿಎಂ ಒಮರ್ ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಮುಖಂಡ ಸಿ.ಟಿ ರವಿ ಕಿಡಿಕಾರಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರಲ್ಲಿ ಒಮರ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ಸ್ ಹರಿದು ಬರುತ್ತಿವೆ.

Omar u were CM because of the family u were born & ur credentials as CM is big zero whereas Devegowda reached high positions with hard work https://t.co/azKPQ85Ucs

"Son of the Soil" Sri Deve Gowda has done more for the Nation's Development than the Runaway Crooks Abdullah family can even dream about. https://t.co/s9LN5migFo

This is akin to Pakistani channels talking to Deve Gowda to discuss developments in India. Irrelevant no matter how "hard hitting". https://t.co/c53EeJpKTP

English summary

In his attempt to criticise a channel's talk show, Omar Abdullah ended up offending hundreds of netizens by likening former Prime Minister Deve Gowda to General Musharraf. What followed was massive trolling of the former Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister. Omar Abdullah's comments were termed 'borderline racist' to 'immature' by those who took offence.