ದೂರದ ಅಮೆರಿಕಾದಲ್ಲೂ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಎಡವಟ್ಟು ತಪ್ಪಲಿಲ್ಲ!

Balaraj Tantri

Two Minutes Of Silence For People Listening To Rahul Gandhi In US. Prayers. 🙏🏾 #RGinUS #RahulGandhi #Berkeley pic.twitter.com/tGgauN3IKe

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi is currently in US and he is in headlines again. Speaking on 'India at 70' Rahul said, number of seats in the Lower House is 546 instead of 545.