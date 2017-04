ವಾಹನ ಚಾಲಕರಿಗೆ ಇಲ್ಲೊಂದು ಸಿಹಿ ಸುದ್ದಿ

ಎಲ್ ಎಲ್ ಅನ್ನು ಆನ್ ಲೈನ್ ಮೂಲಕವೇ ಪಡೆಯಬಹುದಾದ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಯೊಂದನ್ನು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಜಾರಿಗೆ ತರುತ್ತಿದೆ.

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, April 1, 2017, 9:27 [IST]

English summary

"We have proposed an amendment in the Motor Vehicle Act where people need to have Aadhaar number to apply for driving licence and need not to visit transport offices to get a learning driving licence as it all will be online," Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told after the Cabinet meeting.