ಹೆಂಡತಿ ಜತೆ ಮಾತನಾಡದಿರುವುದು ಕ್ರೌರ್ಯವಲ್ಲ: ಸುಪ್ರೀಂ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

In an interesting observation, the Supreme Court has said that mere refusal to speak to the wife does not amount to cruelty. A lady had filed a case against her husband under the draconian provisions of Section 498 A stating that her husband had not spoken to her for 20 days despite her best efforts.