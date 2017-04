ನನ್ನ ಸೋಲಿಗೆ ಕಾರಣ EVM ಅಲ್ಲ, ನಂಬಿಕೆ ದ್ರೋಹ: ಅಪರ್ಣಾ ಯಾದವ್

ನನ್ನ ಸೋಲಿಗೆ ಕಾರಣ EVM ಅಲ್ಲ, ಎಸ್ಪಿ ನಾಯಕರ ನಂಬಿಕೆ ದ್ರೋಹ ಎಂದು ಮುಲಾಯಂ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಯಾದವ್ ಸೊಸೆ ಅಪರ್ಣಾ ಯಾದವ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Not EVMs, betrayal by SP leaders is the main reason for my defeat, Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter in law Aparna Yadav told. She indirectly targeted former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav for her and also party's failure in the assebly election - 2017.