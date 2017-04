ದೂರು ನೀಡಲು ಹೋದರೆ ಪಾಠ ಹೇಳಿದ ಪೊಲೀಸರು!

ವಿಕೃತ ಕಾಮಿಯ ಕುರಿತು ದೂರು ನೀಡಲು ಹೋದ ಮಹಿಳೆಗೇ ಪೊಲೀಸರು ಬುದ್ಧಿವಾದ ಹೇಳಿದ ಘಟನೆ ರಾಜಸ್ತಾನದ ಉದಯಪುರದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದಿದೆ.

English summary

All that a 17-year-old girl from Udaipur and her father wanted was to file a complaint against a pervert but instead of support from the police department, the duo got a lecture on how the girl should delete all her social media accounts. The entire incident was narrated by the 17-year-old's elder sister on Facebook. The post has now gone viral with union minister Maneka Gandhi taking note.