ಇನ್ನು ಮುಂದೆ ಆಧಾರ್ ಇಲ್ಲದಿದ್ರೆ ಸಿಮ್ ಕಾರ್ಡ್ ಸಿಗೋಲ್ಲ!?

ದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾರ್ಯ ನಿರ್ವಹಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಟೆಲಿಕಾಂ ಸರ್ವೀಸ್ ಕಂಪನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ನೋಟಿಸ್ ಜಾರಿಗೊಳಿಸಿದೆ.

English summary

The union government is said to have asked telecom companies to link customers' SIM card with their Aadhar numbers. According to a news channel's report, the government has already issued notices to telecom companies asking them to link customer database, SIM number with their Aadhar number.