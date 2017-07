ಇಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 10 ಕ್ಕೆ ನಿತೀಶ್ ಪ್ರಮಾಣವಚನ: ಸುಶೀಲ್ ಮೋದಿ ಡಿಸಿಎಂ

India

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Nitish Kumar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Modi will take oath as Bihar Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively on July 27th at 10 a.m.The confirmation of the timing came from Sushil Modi, who said that they have submitted a letter, with support of 132 MLAs.