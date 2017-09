ಪ್ರಪ್ರಥಮ ಮಹಿಳಾ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಸಚಿವೆ: ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟಿಗರು ಹೇಳೋದು ಹೀಗೆ..

India

Balaraj Tantri

@narendramodi & @AmitShah have had political pundits stumped with well disguised doosra over choice of Defence Minister #NirmalaSitharaman

Here's the Performance of #NirmalaSitharaman as Commerce Minister, now gets promoted. #cabinetreshuffle pic.twitter.com/nuGe6wQJLx

#IndiraGandhi got PM post from Nehru dynasty quota. But #NirmalaSitharaman got #DefenceMinister post on merit. @99999sv #iamwithmodi pic.twitter.com/rF1NTF9yKO

English summary

Nirmala Sitharaman India's first ever full time defence minister, twitter reaction. Earlier, when Indira Gandhi was the PM, she was handling additional portfolio of Defence ministry too.