ಐಸಿಸ್ ನೊಂದಿಗೆ ನಂಟುಹೊಂದಿದ್ದ ಕೇರಳದ ಯುವಕ ಬಂಧನ

An Alappuzha native has been taken into custody on August 4th by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) over alleged links with Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The development came after the NIA on Thursday conducted searches at two locations in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, and one location in Kerala's Alappuzha as part of investigation in connection with the Omar Al-Hindi ISIS Module case.