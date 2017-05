ಇವರನ್ನು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಹುದ್ದೆಗೆ ಮೋದಿ ಏಕೆ ಆರಿಸಲಿಕ್ಕಿಲ್ಲ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 10:39 [IST]

English summary

Who is the Next President of India? The race for the post of next President of India is hotting up. Both the ruling party and the opposition are desperate to ensure that their candidate occupies Rashtrapati Bhavan. But, Why Modi will never chose these leaders? Who are those leaders?