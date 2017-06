ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಸ್ಥಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಸುಮಿತ್ರಾ, ಉಪರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿಯಾಗಿ ವೆಂಕಯ್ಯ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 10:41 [IST]

English summary

Will Sumitra Mahajan be the next President of India and Venkaiah Naidu the next vice president? In the circles at Delhi, talk is abuzz that Sumitra Mahajan the Speaker of the Lok Sabha was asked to cancel an assignment abroad and told to stay back.