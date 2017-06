ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ ಆಯ್ಕೆಗಾಗಿ ವಿಪಕ್ಷಗಳಿಂದ ಮಹತ್ವದ ಸಭೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

No names discussed today, process has just begun. Sub-committee meeting will take place where we will discuss in detail: GN Azad #Prespolls pic.twitter.com/nrQcs05Rkb

English summary

The crucial meeting of opposition parties is currently underway to decide on the candidate for the July 17 Presidential elections. Headed by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, the meeting ahs leaders of TMC, RJD, Left parties in attendance.