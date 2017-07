ವಿಮಾನ ಅಪಘಾತದಲ್ಲಿ ನೇತಾಜಿ ಸತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ- ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್ ಗುಪ್ತಚರ ವರದಿ

India

ಒನ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Amidst the controversy surrounding Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose a report from France states that the leader did not die in a plane crash. A secret French report stumbled upon by Paris based historian J B P More found that Bose did not die in an air crash.