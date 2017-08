India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The Supreme Court has pulled by the CBSE for setting different questions for students who took the NEET 2017 exams in regional languages. The court also asked the centre to file an affidavit stating that NEET exams will have identical questions in future from next year onwards.