ಯೋಧರಿಗೆ ನೆರವಾದ ನಟ ಅಕ್ಷಯ್ ಗೆ ಎಚ್ಚರಿಕೆ ನೀಡಿದ ನಕ್ಸಲರು

Story first published: Monday, May 29, 2017, 10:52 [IST]

English summary

We condemn the financial assistance given by Akshay Kumar and Saina Nehwal to the families of the CRPF personnel, a pamphlet by the naxalites at Chattisgarh read. The reaction comes in the wake of Kumar and Nehwal pledging Rs 9 lakh and Rs 6 lakh for the families of the martyred CRPF jawans.