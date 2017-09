ನವಿಕಾ ಸಾಗರ್ ಪರಿಕ್ರಮಕ್ಕೆ ಮೋದಿ ಆಪ್ ಬಳಸಿ ಶುಭಹಾರೈಸಿ

India

Mahesh

At the flag off ceremony of Navika Sagar Parikrama by RM @nsitharaman ji. Best wishes to the all women crew for a successful journey. pic.twitter.com/W1fEcsn9up

English summary

PM Narendra Modi, has conveyed his best wishes to the 6 women officers of the Navika Sagar Parikrama, who will begin their journey of circumnavigating the globe on board INSV Tarini.PM has also urged everyone to share their good wishes and words of encouragement for the team of Navika Sagar Parikrama, on the Narendra Modi App.