ಬಿಹಾರ: ಗೋರಕ್ಷಕರ ಹೆಸರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ತೆ ಹಿಂಸೆ

India

English summary

In the second such incident of organised attack on Muslims in Bihar in less than a fortnight, seven Muslims were beaten up by members of a cow protection vigilante group in West Champaran district of Bihar on Thursday for allegedly consuming beef in their homes.