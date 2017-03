ಹಣ, ತೋಳ್ಬಲ ಬಹಿರಂಗವಾಗಿಯೇ ಬಳಕೆ: ಇರೋಮ್ ಶರ್ಮಿಳಾ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, March 11, 2017, 7:40 [IST]

English summary

'Iron Lady' of Manipur and PRAJA (Peoples' Resurgence and Justice Alliance) chief, Irom Chanu Sharmila on Saturday said she is not much affected by the exit poll result, adding that in case of her defeat she will try again in the 2019 General Election.