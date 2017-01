ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಸೈಕಲ್ 'ಬ್ರ್ಯಾಂಡ್'ಗಾಗಿ ಅಪ್ಪ-ಮಕ್ಕಳ ಕಾದಾಟ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, January 2, 2017, 13:02 [IST]

English summary

After days of wrangling and sordid tug of war to gain control over the party and its headquarters, the two factions of Samajwadi Party in Uttar pradesh are set to approach the Election Commission of India on Monday to stake claim on the party symbol 'cycle'.