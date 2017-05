ತೀರಿಕೊಂಡ ತಾಯಿಯ ಎದೆಹಾಲು ಕುಡಿಯಲು ಯತ್ನಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಮಗು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, May 25, 2017, 7:16 [IST]

English summary

As she lay dead along a railway track at Madhya Pradesh, her 1 year old baby who was hungry tried to breastfeed. This heart rendering story comes from Damoh in Madhya Pradesh. Residents discovered this toddler trying to breastfeed as his mother lay dead near a railway track.