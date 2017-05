ಸಂಧಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಒಪ್ಪದಿದ್ದರೆ ಕಾನೂನು ತಂದು ರಾಮಮಂದಿರ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣ: ಸ್ವಾಮಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, May 5, 2017, 8:16 [IST]

English summary

If the Muslims are not ready for a compromise then the court is there to do it, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Subramanian Swamy said on the Ram Temple issue at Ayodhya. We have already won in the Allahabad High Court, which has ruled that Lord Rama was born at a place of central dome of faith, Swamy also said.