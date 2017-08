India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed 18 cases of which 4 are against Robert Vadra's firm in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan government had recommended a CBI probe into the land deals at Bikaner. Some of these lands are allegedly linked to Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra.