ಅನಾಥ ಮಕ್ಕಳ ಪತ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ಸ್ಪಂದಿಸಿದ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಯಿಂದ ಐವತ್ತು ಸಾವಿರ ನೆರವು

Story first published: Saturday, June 17, 2017, 12:43 [IST]

English summary

In a kind gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to the rescue of two orphaned children who were unable to unable to exchange demonetised currency found at their parents home. Modi not just wrote an emotional letter to the children, but also sanctioned sanctioned Rs 50,000 for an orphan brother-sister duo in Kota, Rajasthan.