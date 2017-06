ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಪ್ರವಾಸದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಮೇಲಿನ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷೆ, ಅಪೇಕ್ಷೆಗಳು...

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, June 24, 2017, 13:53 [IST]

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for this three nation visit to Portugal, US and Netherlands. Modi will visit the US which is probably one of the most anticipated. The two leaders are expected to discuss a variety of issues which would include defence, terrorism, strategic partnership and H-1B. A lot of focus would be on the chemistry between Modi and Trump.