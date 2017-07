India

Sachhidananda Acharya

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

PM @narendramodi landed in Ahmedabad. He will take stock of the situation arising due to floods in parts of Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/8d2LIoqsqw

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a review meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other senior officials of the state administration at the Ahmedabad Airport to take stock of the flood situation in the state.