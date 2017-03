'ದೇಶದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಇರುವ ಮದ್ರಸಾಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 1 ಲಕ್ಷ ಶೌಚಾಲಯ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣ'

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Govt to build toilets in one lakh #madrassas by end of next financial year under 'Swachh Bharat': Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

English summary

In a significant step, the Modi government will build toilets in one lakh madrassas in the country by end of next financial year under 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi confirmed on Saturday.