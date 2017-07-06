ನಾಪತ್ತೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದ ಸೇನಾ ಹೆಲಿಕಾಪ್ಟರ್ ಅವಶೇಷ ಪತ್ತೆ: ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ ಸಾವು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Thursday, July 6, 2017, 8:55 [IST]

The wreckage of the IAF chopper, which went missing with three crew members on board in Arunachal Pradesh, was found in Pampunpare district. All crew members are reported dead, according to reports. The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the IAF engaged in flood rescue mission in the State went missing on Tuesday at 3.50 pm after it took off from Pilputu helipad near Sagalee.