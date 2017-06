ಕಮಲ ಹಾಸನ್ ಟೀಕೆಗೆ ಅರುಣ್ ಜೇಟ್ಲಿ ಖಡಕ್ ಉತ್ತರ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Days after Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan slammed the government over the proposal to tax film industry at 28% under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said that using media to pressurize the government was not going to make a difference.