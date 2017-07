ಅಂಗೀಕಾರ ಆಗುವುದಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದರಿತೂ ರಾಜೀನಾಮೆ ನೀಡಿದ ಮಾಯಾವತಿ?

India

Balaraj Tantri

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

. @narendramodi ji Please End Reservation System For Ever🙏 Then No One will Play Dalit Card For Their Own Political Benefits Like #Mayawati

Dear #Mayawati Resign from politics, India will be better without you. She knows that she has only 19 MLAs & cannot become RS member in 2018

RSS run Modi govt. doesn’t want that voice of Dalits & minority communities be heard hence stopping Behan #Mayawati from speaking in RS.

English summary

BSP Leader and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati resignation likely to be rejected on technical grounds and she knows it. Under the rules of Parliament, an MP's resignation must be limited to a single sentence and must not be conditional.