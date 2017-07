'ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಿಂದ ಬೀಫ್ ತರಿಸ್ತೀನಿ': ಪರಿಕ್ಕರ್ ರಾಜೀನಾಮೆಗೆ VHP ಆಗ್ರಹ

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

In order to avoid beef shortage in Goa, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday said the government has kept open its option of importing it from Karnataka. Parrikar told the Goa assembly: "We have not closed the option to stop getting meat from Belgaum (in Karnataka) to ensure that there is no shortage.