ಧರ್ಮ, ರಾಜಕೀಯದ ಹೆಸರಲ್ಲಿ ಹಿಂಸಾಚಾರ ಸಹಿಸಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ: ಮೋದಿ

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio broadcast programme Mann Ki Baat. During the address, Modi shared his thoughts on an array of significant issues. The programme was aired at 11 am. This was his first Mann Ki Baat since the landmark judgements by the Supreme Court on the issues of Triple Talaq and Right to privacy. It was the 35th edition of the monthly radio address.