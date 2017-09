ಮೋದಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಅನಾಗರಿಕ ಪದ ಬಳಕೆ, ವಿವಾದದಲ್ಲಿ ಮನೀಷ್ ತಿವಾರಿ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Willing to apologise for using a 'colloquial' Hindi phraseHowever will PM promise to unfollow those who heap unmentionable abuse on women???

English summary

Manish Tewari who posted an abusive tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi is willing to apologise, but has a clause. He said that Modi should unfollow those who abuse women.