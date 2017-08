3 ಬೆಡ್ ರೂಮ್ ಮನೆಯ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ಬಿಲ್ ಬರೀ 3,800 ಕೋಟಿ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Yes it is true, this man in Jharkhand who has a three room house with three fans, an equal number of tubelights and one television received a bill of Rs 3,800 crore towards electricity charges. The electricity bill of Rs 38 billion of 3,800 crore was slapped on a Jamshedpur resident B R Guha.