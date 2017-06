ಜಿಎಸ್ ಟಿ ಎಂಬುದು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಎರಡನೇ ಮಹಾಪ್ರಮಾದ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Wednesday, June 28, 2017, 17:24 [IST]

We are deeply concerned about GST implementation. After demonitisation this unnecessary disastrous hurry is another epic blunder of the Centre. We have been for GST from the beginning but are very worried now with the way the Central Government is going ahead with the implementation Trinmool congress leader and chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee wrote in her facebook account like this!