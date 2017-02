ಖ್ಯಾತ ಮಲಯಾಳಂ ನಟಿಯ ಅಪಹರಣ, ಲೈಂಗಿಕ ಕಿರುಕುಳ?

ಖ್ಯಾತ ನಟಿಯರ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿಯೇ ಈರೀತಿಯದಾದರೆ ಉಳಿದವರ ಪಾಡೇನು? ದುರುಳರು ನಟಿಯನ್ನು ಬ್ಲಾಕ್ ಮೇಲ್ ಮಾಡುವ ಉದ್ದೇಶದಿಂದ ವಿಡಿಯೋ ಕೂಡ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿದುಬಂದಿದೆ.

#Bhavana if this can happen to an actress what about the security of common girl in india.

These animals should be punished.. #Disgusting #Shame Hope she is fine now #Bhavana

Story first published: Saturday, February 18, 2017, 10:42 [IST]

English summary

Malayalam actress allegedly molested after being abducted on Friday night in Ernakulam in Kerala. Her car driver is held, search on for others. She has acted in many Kannada movies.