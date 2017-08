ಹಳ್ಳಿಯ ಮಹಿಳೆಯರ ಸಂಕಷ್ಟ ದೂರ ಮಾಡಿದ ನಿಜವಾದ ಹೀರೋ

India

Meet a man from Uttar Pradesh who not only designed sanitary napkins for poor women but also made them affordable and eco friendly too. Mahesh Khandelwal, a scientist turned entrepreneur, who broke a strict taboo in India's tradition-bound society and worked to perfect an affordable sanitary pad in hope of starting a movement to help women in developing country